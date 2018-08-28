Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson & More Celeb Couples Who Copy Each Other’s Style & Make It Work

Couples who get dressed together, stay together! See pics of Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and other celebrity couples who seemingly steal from each other’s closets to copy each others’ looks.

Have you ever started dating someone and then all of a sudden you realize you’ve both started dressing alike? Well celeb couples like Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson sure have! All of these pairs have started stealing each other’s styles which TBH is cute as HECK.

Austin and Vanessa have been together for over six years, and they’ve finally gotten to the point where they’ve started looking alike. On Aug. 22, the High School Musical alum revealed that her boyfriend dyed his hair dark for an upcoming project. In a selfie, you can see that both halves of this couple now have super dark locks that are the exact same shade. “Oh SNAPPPP. @austinbutler Is ready to start his new project!!! My mans a brunette now! I’m into it,” Vanessa captioned the photo.

While Ashton and Mila haven’t started sharing hair colors yet, the married couple does have a unifying style. The pair, who share two children, Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, stepped out together in Los Angeles on Aug. 23 wearing basically the same outfit. Both of the That ’70s Show co-stars rocked ripped jeans, grey graphic t-shirts, sneakers and jackets that they left open. While there were some unique elements to each of their looks, the ensembles definitely gave off similar effects.

Ariana and Pete aren’t shy about their love, and they’ve made it clear that they’re in deep by wearing the same looks on purpose. A day after making their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker shared a mirror selfie of her and the Saturday Night Live cast member wearing neon jackets over t-shirts and dark pants. Ariana joked about the looks by captioning the image, “Subtle jus like our love.”

To see even more cute couple twinning moments, get clicking through the gallery above!