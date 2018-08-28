Cardi B’s Massive Post-Baby Cleavage Spills Out Of Her Open Shirt As She Rocks Ripped Jeans

Damn! Now that is a post-baby body snapback! Cardi B is showing off her favorite jeans for fall, and her amazing cleavage at the same time! See more pics below!

Fashion Nova shared these pics of Cardi B, 25, with HollywoodLife, and we have to say, she looks damn good! She’s wearing the Fashion Nova Beach Bum Jeans in Medium Blue, which are only $37.99! The high-waisted skinny jeans have a lot of stretch, so they really fit your curves. To rock Cardi’s look, pair the distressed denim with a sexy top. She wore a maroon wrap shirt that was completely open! Cardi has been showing off her post-baby body a lot lately. She just posed naked for Offset and he posted the sexy pic of her backstage at his NYC concert on Instagram on August 25.

Cardi also shared a very scandalous video of her an Offset kissing…and doing other things…writing “when that 6 weeks up” referring to the time after you give birth when it’s generally okay to have sex again. Well, if anything, she is super honest and real with her fans! We think Cardi looks absolutely amazing after having her baby. Her stomach looks perfect to us, but recently on her Instagram, she admitted she might get lipo because she has a lot of excess skin and she’s used to having a tight stomach. She said she could work out but she doesn’t feel like it! LOL. She also said she might get her breasts re-done since they have dropped a little after never wearing a bra and giving birth. You do you, Cardi!

Fashion Nova is a favorite fashion brand of Cardi and also loved by stars like Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley from the Jersey Shore, and of course, Kylie Jenner! We love their styles and their prices!