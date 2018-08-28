Cardi B Apologizes To MLK’s Daughter After Controversial Skit Portraying Coretta Scott King

Uh oh! Cardi B played Coretta Scott King in a ‘Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement’ skit and now she’s having to apologize to the late MLK’s children who were offended by it.

Cardi B is more than just a rapper, as she’s got sass and wild comedic chops. She’s been trying to showcase that lately and appeared in a skit for Wild ‘N Out star Rip Michaels‘ new show, Off the Rip. The 25-year-old parodied Coretta Scott King, wife of slain Civil Rights hero Martin Luther King for a segment called Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement. While she’s hilarious in the video leaked to TMZ, MLK’s kids found it in really bad taste and now she’s apologized to them. Dr. Bernice King, 55, had some especially choice words for Cardi, who lampooned MLK’s alleged infidelities towards her mom Coretta.

“On the 55th anniversary of #IHaveADream,’ a clip on @TMZ depicts my parents (Cardi B playing my mom) & great women of the CRM in a repulsive, false light,” Dr. King wrote in a since deleted tweet. “They paid an extraordinary price so people of color can have a platform- & this is how you use it. @iamcardib: Let’s talk.” While Cardi didn’t make public what she said in response to the tweet, she did reach out privately and said she was sorry. We know that because Dr. King later tweeted, “Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon.”

The timing was pretty bad for the video that leaked to TMZ, as Aug. 28 marks the 55th anniversary of MLK’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington before 250,000 civil rights supporters. But that’s not something Cardi had any control over.

In the skit, Cardi’s seen alongside other actresses portraying Civil Rights hero Rosa Parks and the wives of Rev. Jesse Jackson and Malcolm X. Mrs. Jackson opens the sketch by saying “I’m going to have the ladies over for some drinks to plan this rally because nothing can go wrong for Martin in Memphis.” Ouch! MLK was assassinated in Memphis on Apr. 4, 1968 as he was leaving the Lorraine Motel to head to a rally.

“I think I should be the leader of this group. You know my husband have marched in every states (sic) and fought so we can use the same toilet as…”Cardi says before she’s interrupted by Mrs. Malcolm X who says “Well your husband is a hoe.” Then in a confessional, Cardi as Coretta says “All these hussies wanna sleep with my husband. But it’s alright because I know he marches home to me.” Multiple jokes are then made by the other actresses about MLK’s alleged infidelities.