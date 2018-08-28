Bella Thorne Puts Hairy Armpits On Display & Strips Down To Sexy Red Lingerie For Photo Shoot

Long hair, don’t care! Bella Thorne let it all hang out for her latest photoshoot to promote her clothing line, Filthy Fangs! See her modeling a sultry red bikini with her armpit hair on full display!

Bella Thorne, 20, is “red hot” in new photos for her Filthy Fang clothing line! The singer/actress appears confident in snaps from her latest shoot, which features her hairy armpits and toned figure in a red bikini. Bella took to Instagram debut her red hot look, with matching eye shadow, hair, and even a red setting. She stood seductively in front of a bright red door, also sporting red stilettos.

She added a second bikini photo to her Instagram, which included her sister Dani Thorne, 25. In the snap, the sisters both donned bright-colored bikinis in the middle of New York City’s busy streets. Bella opened up about how that was a confident moment for her. “Out of all the shi–y rehearsals I did for billboard this is the one that made me feel pretty much confident. If me and dani could walk around New york city w our asses out then we could for sure step on that huge mainstage and rock out,” Bella captioned the photo.

While the hairy snap came as a surprise to many, others weren’t surprised. Bella’s put her armpit hair on display many times before. She was recently photographed out in NYC, with her armpit hair out in a red tank and matching pants. Bella joins others stars who love to free their armpit hair, including Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus. — Check out Bella’s sultry snap, below!

Bella Thorne models a red, cut-out bikini from her Filthy Fangs line.

Bella is still proudly advertising her new clothing line and makeup brand following the backlash surrounding her products’ authenticity and pricing. After releasing her first two eyeshadow palettes in early August, Bella announced that both had completely sold out within just a few hours. However, fans ripped her apart on social media for the pricing of the palettes, which ranges from $50-60. — That was followed by accusations that Bella copied indie makeup brand Juvia’s Place.