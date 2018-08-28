‘Married At First Sight’s Ashley Petta & Anthony D’Amico Expecting 1st Baby: See Cute Announcement

Not only did being married at first sight work for Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, now they have their first baby on the way! We’ve got their adorable pregnancy reveal.

The sole happy couple from season five of Married at First Sight is now expecting a baby! Ashley Petta, 32, and Anthony D’Amico, 35, made the big announcement on Aug. 28 via their respective Instagram accounts. “We’re pregnant! I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone. We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together. We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin,” the beautiful blonde Chicago bar manager wrote next to a photo of the pair holding up a sonogram showing their growing baby.

“I’m gonna be a Daddy! @ashleypetta and I are so excited to announce that we’re pregnant! Ashley and I have always wanted to be parents and can’t wait for our little one to arrive. Looking forward to the next chapter of our lives!” sales exec Anthony added in his own post where he’s seen holding and kissing Ashley on the cheek as she looks into the camera and is holding a series of five ultrasound pics of the baby.

They didn’t reveal a due date and Ashley’s belly was fairly hidden in the photos they shared. Anthony did reveal in a hashtag that they’re having a #newyearbaby so it sounds like their little one is due in early 2019. The couple had discussed when to start a family during their 2016 season on Lifetime’s MAFS, eventually agreeing to start trying for a baby a year into their marriage.

Ashley and Anthony are one of MAFS‘s greatest success stories. The couple opened up to E! ahead of season six of the show about why they were able to make things work. “We had a chance to go through ‘it.’ When I say ‘it,’ I mean all the laughing, all the fights, all the tears, all the joy, everything that happens in a normal relationship in marriage,” Anthony explained to the network.