Wilmer Valderrama Furious At Demi’s Alleged Drug Dealer & Wants Him To ‘Pay’ For What He Did

Wilmer Valderrama wants Demi Lovato’s alleged drug dealer to stay away from her permanently after her near-fatal drug overdose.

Demi Lovato‘s ex Wilmer Valderrama is feeling very angry about her alleged drug dealer, Brandon Johnson, coming forward and making remarks about the dangerous overdose that put Demi in the hospital. “Wilmer is furious about the comments made by Demi’s alleged drug dealer boyfriend,” a source close to Wilmer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Wilmer still has a lot of love for Demi and is very protective of her. He wants to find the guy and make him pay for what he did to Demi. Wilmer feels this guy should be held responsible for Demi’s situation and for almost killing her. He’s even considering reaching out to authorities and Demi’s management team or lawyers, to make sure this guy is punished.”

In addition to making sure Brandon is punished, Wilmer wants to make sure he doesn’t get near Demi again. “Above all else, Wilmer is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure this guy never gets close to Demi again,” the source continued. “Wilmer does not want to believe that the dealer and Demi ever had a legitimate relationship or any physical intimacy and he wants him to stay away from her forever. Wilmer feels like this guy completely took advantage of Demi and he is angry and wants this guy to pay.”