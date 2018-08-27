Bella Harris: 5 Things To Know About Drake’s Rumored New 18-Year-Old Girlfriend

Who is Bella Harris? — That’s the question! The 18-year-old posted two photos with Drake on August 25, where they posed pretty close to each other! Now fans want to know if they’re dating! Here’s 5 facts about Bella!



Bella Harris, 18, got the internet buzzing after she posted two PDA photos with Drake, 31, on August 25! The model was on hand at his New York City tour stop, where he performed for a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden. The rapper and model look pretty cozied up in the photos, which has fans wondering if they’re more than friends. — And, it turns out they’ve known each other for years. Get the scoop on Bella, below!

1. Bella Harris is a model. — She’s modeled for brands including, Clinique, Kendall & Kylie, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, Guess, Forever 21, Missguided, and coincidentally, Drake’s OVO line. Bella’s even modeled for Rihanna‘s Fenty line. Bella has also walked in shows during New York Fashion week. She’s been featured in publications such as Vogue and Paper Magazine.

2. She’s got some pretty famous family members and friends. — Bella is the daughter of music icon and producer Jimmy Jam. Bella is also Janet Jackson‘s God daughter. And, her uncle is NBA star, Kevin Garnett! Bella also has two brothers, Tyler and Max, who she is super close with. Her Instagram page is filled with snaps of famous stars, including photos of Bella with Travis Scott, Big Sean, Zayn Malik and more.

3. Bella graduated high school in June 2018. — She shared an Instagram photo, dressed in her red cap and gown, alongside of friends. Back in January, Bella revealed that she had been accepted into her top two colleges.

4. She’s good friends with Yara Shahidi. — Bella met the Black-ish actress when they both shot a Young Hollywood photoshoot together. Bella has said Yara is her inspiration.

5. What’s her relationship with Drake? — Good question. It’s unclear just how these two met, however, there’s a very good chance it was through her father, who, as we said, is a legend in the music biz. Bella has a photo of with Drake from the AMAs back in November 2016. She attended the show with her father that year. Bella also has a photo of her and Drake from his Summer Sixteen Tour, in September 2016. One of their oldest photos together dates back to May 2016, where they posed close together for a selfie, as seen above.