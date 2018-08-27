‘The Challenge’s TJ Lavin Busts Up His Face In Wild BMX Stunt 8 Years After Coma

‘The Challenge’ star TJ Lavin shared a cringeworthy video to Instagram on Aug. 26 that showed his face dripping with blood after he missed a jump on a dirt road in a shocking BMX accident.

The Challenge star TJ Lavin, 41, found himself in the hospital after he busted his face in a dangerous BMX accident in Las Vegas on Aug. 26 and he shared the gruesome aftermath to his Instagram story. The rider was doing jumps with his bike over a dirt course when he missed one and landed on his face resulting in some pretty rough looking wounds. In one video, he can be seen standing and bending over right after the accident occurred and there’s a ton of blood dripping from his face.

Luckily, he escaped the mishap with only minor injuries and shared a video of himself in a hospital bed where he revealed exactly what happened and the good news that all the tests he had done came back clear. “So I overshot the jump,” he said in the video. “The new jump that I’ve been working on all month, I finally hit it … and overshot it by a lot. Yeah … 41, still having fun. The CAT scan was negative, no brain problems. And the knee came back, no knee problems. So, just little stitches here and there. No worries. Keeping it real.” He later shared the news that he happily left the hospital after being cleared to go.

This isn’t the first time TJ’s had a close call with his BMX career. Back in 2010, he crashed on a different course in Las Vegas and he not only had to be hospitalized, he also had to be put in a medically induced coma. He told the radio show, Flip The Strip, that after recovering from the ordeal, he almost drowned a few months later when he was filming The Challenge.

This happened today and look what happened to him during a BMX practice…#TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/8q9CjSlkt4 — Rachel (@RachD1214) August 27, 2018

Since TJ does take part in a risky sport, we can understand how he would have more than one scary close call. He definitely seems like a trooper when it comes to getting hurt. We’re just glad he’s okay now and hope he’s careful on the next ride!