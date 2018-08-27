Tiger Woods Demands Everyone ‘Respect’ Friend Donald Trump & Fans Blast The Golf Icon

Tiger Woods failed to score a hole in one here. Fans savagely dragged Tiger after saying that people need to ‘respect’ Donald Trump, whether they agree with his politics or not!

“At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially immigrants are threatened by [President Donald Trump, 72] and his policy — what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?” a reporter asked Tiger Woods, 42, at the end of The North Trust tournament on Aug. 26, per ESPN. His response? “Well, he’s the President of the United States,” Tiger said. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

After the numerous scandals, the anti-LGBT policy decisions, the alleged “sh*thole country” remarks, and the countless other nightmares coming out of Trump’s White House, the last thing voters wanted to hear is a golfer saying they had to “respect” Donald just because he’s the president. “Contrast Tiger’s obviously political response with LeBron [James‘s] courageous stances. LeBron is a real man,” @BriakBeckcom said.

“Have been a Tiger Woods fan since day one. He just lost me, when he said I should respect trump, and the office he is desecrating. What a joke. I don’t respect liars. Thieves, molesters, or racists! Now and forever you can keep quiet.” “Incorrect, Tiger. Perhaps as another cheating husband, you can sympathize but there is nothing good about ‘valuing an office’ blindly,” @Matthew254045 tweeted. “Tiger, when the actual ‘person’ in office begins to show ‘respect’ and dignity for the ‘office,’ “ user @Minniecoggs tweeted, “then perhaps we can agree. Right now the President himself lacks all respect for Americans, by his boorish and cavalier behavior, demeaning the institution of the presidency itself.”

I respect the office, but I can’t respect the man sitting in it at the moment unless he learns to respect it himself. He is divisive, manipulative and could care less about the people in the United States. — Paigemc (@paigemc09) August 27, 2018

Have been a tiger woods fan since day one. He just lost me, when he said I should respect trump,and the office he is desecrating. What a joke. I don't respect liars. Thieves, molesters, or racists!.now and forever you can keep quiet. — Tim Sullivan (@Timspets) August 27, 2018

Tiger’s answer – which seemed to ignore the specific ways that the Trump presidency resembles a dumpster fire – may be more political, considering he’s a golfer with sponsors and endorsement deals. He also has a relationship with Donald that predates Trump’s run for the White House. Like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Phil Mickelson, Tiger has a villa named after him at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami, per ESPN. Plus, he played golf with Trump after he was elected in 2016 and in 2017, joining Donald, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon to hit the links

“I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Tiger added, “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.” When asked if he had any more to say, he declined. “No. I just finished 72 holes and am really hungry.”