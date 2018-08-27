‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Spills On Her New BF & Jenelle Excuses David’s Homophobic Behavior

Part 2 of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion special gave fans more insight on the loves lives of both Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans. Find out what they revealed, here!

After a two-week break, Teen Mom 2 returned on Aug. 27 with part 2 of this season’s reunion special, during which all of the girls — except for Briana — made an appearance. Leah was first to sit down with Dr. Drew and Nessa, but she was eventually joined by Kailyn and they talked about their exes. Obviously, both of them have been through a few serious relationships, but Dr. Drew and Nessa were curious about their futures with men. Kailyn said she’s not ready to date again, but when she is, she’d like to find a man who is “25 or older, has a job, has their own car and own place.” She’d also like this person to be “six foot or higher”. It may sound like Kailyn’s being picky, but she said these are “low standards”. As far as Leah is concerned, when Nessa asked if she has the same standards, Leah confessed, “I mean, the guy I’m talking to now is pretty tall.” When asked to reveal more details, Leah stayed coy. “We’re just friends right now,” she said, before adding, “he owns a few businesses, [and] he’s a little older, which is definitely different.” When pushed to define “a little older”, Leah, 26, explained that her new boyfriend is 39. Leah didn’t reveal his name, but in early July, she took him (Jason Jordan) on vacation with her daughters — see the pics here. He’s cute, right? Good for Leah!

Later, Jenelle met up with Dr. Drew at a hotel in North Caroline because she refused to travel to NYC and film with the rest of the girls — she wouldn’t go after MTV decided to stop filming her husband, David Eason, due to his homophobic tweets earlier this year. When Dr. Drew asked Jenelle about his tweets, she excused them, saying, “He still feels the way he feels. He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stand by his views. He deleted [the tweet] right afterwards, he said he was sorry and he still hasn’t been on Twitter.” When Dr. Drew asked Jenelle if she thinks there’s any room for David to change his views on LGBT people, Jenelle said, “He doesn’t hate those people. He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be [gay]. Just like if you don’t want your kid to grow up and be a doctor … some dads are just like that.” This led Dr. Drew to ask — “What would David say if one of your children ended up being gay?” Jenelle responded, “He said that he’ll still love them and adore them, but he wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle.”

“I wish he could change what’s in his heart,” Dr. Drew added, but Jenelle blamed it on “the way [David] was raised.” To that, Dr. Drew said, “If I grew up using hateful language because it was used in the household, I’d try to adjust that, no matter how I grew up.” But Jenelle responded, “Well, his kids didn’t hear that. He typed it.” Clearly, she doesn’t understand that tweets live on forever. Her kids will definitely read that tweet when they get older, as many people screen-grabbed it and it was reported about upon numerous websites.

Kailyn and Javi also talked about their wild hookup, following his breakup with Briana, but we already told you about that (watch the video above). And Chelsea rehashed her season’s storyline from the comfort of her own home after Kailyn and Briana started fighting on set. She didn’t say anything too interesting, but it was nice to catch up with her.