Steph Curry Reveals Daughter Riley, 6, Can Already Dribble ‘100 Times In A Row’ & Is A Baller Just Like Dad

Steph Curry has a future WNBA star on his hands, revealing that his six-year-old daughter Riley is already a dribbling pro. We’ve got more of what he had to say in a powerful essay about gender equality.

Steph Curry, 30, has penned a moving essay about gender equality and in it the Golden State Warriors captain has revealed his sassy six-year-old daughter Riley has inherited his mad basketball skills. As well as her mom Ayesha‘s incredible kitchen abilities. “Riley, our six-year-old daughter, wants to be like her parents. I know, I know — it’s not going to last forever.,” he began the Aug. 27 essay for the The Players Tribune. “Well, we asked Riley, ‘Hey, Ri Ri — what do you want to be when you grow up?’ And she didn’t miss a beat. ‘A basketball player cook.’ Like I said, the girl is really feeling her parents these days.”

“Now I won’t lie: The last time we asked, it was between ‘makeup artist’ and ‘horseback rider’ — so who really knows with this one. And I’m not going to pretend we have the logistics all figured out, either. Is she going to put out the cookbook first, and then start hooping? Or is she going to hoop first, and then turn to building her restaurant empire? Either way, though, the skills are there. She’s dribbling 100 times in a row now, continuously — and we’re working on getting the left hand up to par. (Yes, the jumper is legit.), he continues.

The couple is parents to two daughters, Riley and Ryan, 3, in addition to seven week old son Canon. “I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally,” Steph writes.

“Last week, I did something I’ll never forget: I hosted a basketball camp for girls. Let’s call it the ‘first annual,’ actually, because I’m definitely planning on hosting one again. But I think it was also something more than that. I think it was also the sort of thing that can help to shift people’s perspectives. So that when someone sees an NBA player is hosting a camp, now, you know — maybe they won’t automatically assume it’s for boys. And so eventually we can get to a place where the women’s game, it isn’t ‘women’s basketball.’ It’s just basketball. Played by women, and celebrated by everyone. One thing we’ve always maintained about our camp, is that we want it to be world class. And in 2018? Here’s the truth: You’re not world class if you’re not actively about inclusion,” he adds. Amen to that Steph!