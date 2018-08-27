Sofia Richie Plays Stepmom In Red Thong Bikini While Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Side Boob On Vacay

Sofia Richie stepped in for mom duties while watching Scott Disick’s kids during 20th birthday vacation! Check out pics of her cute hangout here!

It’s a battle of the bikinis. While Sofia Richie was enjoying the waves of Casa Aramara, Mexico in a neon orange thong bikini for her 20th birthday vacation on Aug. 24, she also spent some quality time with her beau Scott Disick and his three kids. Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Kourtney Kardashian is single and loving it. Not only did she recently post a pic of herself in a purple bikini, which showed off major side boob, she also seems to be having an incredible time during her Cabo vacation — she was even spotted taking shots with other guests at her resort. CHECK OUT THE PICS OF SOFIA WITH SCOTT’S KIDS HERE.

We reported earlier how Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima is apparently still very sore over their split. “Younes is still bitter about their breakup,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Aug. 24. “It hasn’t been an easy breakup for him…it doesn’t help that he’s a hot-tempered person.”

On top of that, Scott is apparently livid with Younes for his recent, brutal fight, and also with Kourtney for allowing Younes around their kids. “He knew that there was an incident with Younes but he had no idea that it was as brutal as it appears on the tape. Scott was angry and upset at the time but now that he’s seen the tape Scott is furious,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott is a lover, not a fighter and so he had major fears about Younes, a boxer, being around his kids. And now that he’s seen the tape, he knows he was right to be afraid. He’s so upset right now with Kourtney.”

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Sofia playing with Scott’s kids. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Sofia filling in for mom duties in our gallery above.