Serena Williams: See Her Sexiest Looks On & Off The Tennis Court

Two things about Serena Williams are undeniable: she’s the tennis GOAT, and she’s a style icon. See pics of Serena’s best looks of all time, both on and off the court!

Who knew that a bodysuit could cause so much controversy? Serena Williams‘ stunning and practical catsuit that she wore at the 2018 French Open has suddenly become controversial. The suit, which covers her from head to toe, was described by French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli as being “disrespectful” to the sport? Wait, what?? His opinion is absurd. Not only was the suit functional and vital to her health (it’s designed to prevent blood clots), but she looked amazing. There was nothing inappropriate about it, and there’s no denying that she absolutely owned that look.

In fact, Serena has become a style star on and off the tennis court. She’s always been the GOAT — and she also has great fashion. We’re absolutely mad for a fringed outfit she wore to New York Fashion Week in 2015, which you can see in the gallery above. She was actually at her own show, showing off the Serena Williams Signature Collection by HSN, but she turned out to be the star. The outfit consisted of a low-cut, black bodysuit featuring a wrap top. On top of that, she was wearing a fringed skirt that grazed her totally toned legs. Perfection!

Serena looked like royalty at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2017 wearing a Versace minidress. The black dress featured intricate, gold flower embroidery on the skirt and shoulders, which she accented with a tiny gold crown in her sleek topknot. For more pics of Serena Williams dominating the fashion game, both on and off the tennis court, scroll through our gallery above. Each pic is better than the last!