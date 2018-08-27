Selena Gomez Refuses To Slam Exes Justin Bieber & The Weeknd: Why She Wants The Best For Them

Selena Gomez has a theory on why she shouldn’t bad-mouth her exes, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why she doesn’t diss Justin Bieber and The Weeknd…

Selena Gomez, 26, likes to keep a low-profile when it comes to drama, despite two high-profile breakups with Justin Bieber, 24, and The Weeknd, 28. And even though both exes bounced back to former flames (ahem, models Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Bella Hadid, 21), Selena’s not quietly plotting to defame them via an aggressive subtweet. She prefers to stay chill because of an old Buddhist theory! “Selena doesn’t want to think about her exes,” a source close to the “Back To You” singer shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Aug. 27. “Who does? But when she does, she only hopes for the best for them because she believes in Karma.”

Smart! Too many times have we seen exes publicly duke it out on Twitter, only to have more secrets revealed (ie. Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj). “If she ever talked ill and publicly about them in a bad light, then it would just come back to haunt her,” our source goes on. Seriously, Selena isn’t holding a grudge! “If they are happy, good for them because she doesn’t want any random drama anymore,” our source adds. Ever since Justin and The Weeknd entered her life, Selena’s life has been an onslaught of “random drama.” From having to witness her on and off-again boyfriend of seven years become involved in a whirlwind engagement, to dealing with shade thrown her way for dating Bella’s ex, Selena almost has more headaches than award nominations! And that’s saying a lot.

Kudos to Selena, because we know she’s hurt — mostly over Justin. The most recent sting was Justin buying a $5 million, 101 acre Canadian mansion, to be moved into after his TBD wedding with Hailey, TMZ reported on Aug. 23. “Selena is heartbroken at the news that Justin bought a huge new love nest for him and Hailey,” a source close to Selena shared EXCLUSIVELY with us on Aug. 25. “It was not long ago that Selena hoped it would be her settling down with Justin in the countryside somewhere, away from the noise of Hollywood.” Luckily, Selena has a shoulder to cry on and it belongs to none other than Jennifer Aniston, 49, another recently single woman!