Rose McGowan Claims That Asia Argento Received Nude Photos Of Jimmy Bennett Since He Was 12

Rose McGowan released a statement about her old friend Asia Argento’s alleged sexual abuse scandal with former child actor Jimmy Bennett and it makes pretty disturbing claims about the situation.

Rose McGowan, 44, is speaking out about the sexual abuse allegations made by former child actor Jimmy Bennett, now 22, against her old friend Asia Argento, 42, and she’s claiming that Asia had nude photos of Jimmy back when he was just 12-years-old. The shocking claim came in an official statement Rose released on Aug. 27 and it proves the actress wasn’t holding anything back. Rose has been close friends with Asia for the past year before Jimmy accused her of allegedly sleeping with him when he was just 17 and she she was 37. The alleged sexual relationship took place in California, where the age of legal consent is 18 and Jimmy claims that Asia paid him $380, 000 to keep quiet about it to the public. Now, Rose, who has been a leader in the #MeToo movement, is making her own opinions, based on what she claims are facts, about the allegations known.

“I would first of all like to start off this statement saying thank you for your patience, Rose’s official statement began. “A lot of people have been demanding answers and a response to the recent events surrounding Asia Argento’s sexual assault case. Many people believe that because we have been close in each other’s lives over the past year that perhaps I am affiliated with this incident or being complicit. I am not.”

“I first met Asia on a red carpet, but it’s only been the past year through our shared experience of the HW case that we have bonded,” she continued, referring to the headline-making case against Harvey Weinstein. “Asia was a person who understood my trauma in a way that many others didn’t. We were able to talk through them together and champion each other’s voices. We even got matching dot tattoos! Something I had posted on my IG just about a month ago. It’s no secret to anyone that Im a blunt, candid, brazen individual vocally- and I think that’s what I really related to Asia the most with. They were edgy, confrontational, and strong willed with very little care about how much other’s liked or disliked them. Rare things to find in women in this industry or the world.”

Rose’s statement then goes on to support Jimmy’s allegations against Asia based on what she claims happened next. “But then everything changed,” the statement went on. “In an instant. I received a phone call and series of messages from the being I’ve been dating- Rain Dove. They said that they had been texting with Asia and that Asia had revealed that she had indeed slept with Jimmy Bennet. Rain also shared that Asia had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images. No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media. Not even a simple message ‘Don’t send me these images. They are inappropriate.’ There were a few other details revealed as well that I am not at liberty to mention in this statement as investigators do their job.”

Rose then goes into further detail about how she tried to stop the situation. “Rain Dove said that they were going to go to the police with these texts once we were done speaking no matter what,” she continued. “But that they wanted me to be aware of them so that I may be able to take further actions. I responded with ‘You have to. You must.’ I wasted no time. It wasn’t hard to say or support. What was hard was the shell shock of the realisation that everything the MeToo movement stood for was about to be in jeopardy. An hour after our conversation was finished Rain Dove confirmed that they had turned over the texts and were in conversation with officers. Almost 48 hours later the texts were in the press.”

Rose’s long statement continued by explaining she was there for Asia after the shocking death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain to suicide and says she went with Asia and Dove to Berlin to get away for a while. “While in Berlin Asia had mentioned that she was being extorted for a large sum of money every month by someone who was blackmailing them with a provocative image,” Rose continued in the statement. “No one in the room knew who the extortionist was. Now we know it to be a reference to this case.” Rose ended her statement by admitting her friendship with Asia is over and she feels for Jimmy. “Its sad to lose a friend connection, but whats even more sad is what happened to Jimmy Bennet,” the statement read. “Whether or not the extortion case is true- it wasn’t fair and it wasn’t right. It is the type of thing I fight against alongside so many. The reason I haven’t released a statement is because I’ve frankly been extremely humbled by this event. I had to take a step back and realise that in my own activism while I fight hard with passion- I need to evolve.”

“There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault,” the Scream star said. “Hard stop. NONE.” Finally, Rose ended her statement with a powerful message to Asia herself. “Asia you were my friend,” she said. “I loved you. You’ve spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement. I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better- I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey could have been.”