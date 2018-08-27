Playboy Model Murder: Chilling Video Of Suspect Released 5 Days After Christina Carlin-Kraft Died

In a new development surrounding the death of Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft, police have shared footage of a man seen outside her Pennsylvania home that night. Who is he?

The death of Christina Carlin-Kraft, just 36-years-old at the time, was initially marked a mystery, but now, Police think they might have their man. In a haunting new video, a male can be seen outside the model’s apartment in the wee hours of the night. In the footage released by Radar, the man who is wearing a white durag, white pants, and a black leather jacket, appears to be walking alongside an unnamed woman, who could very well be Christina. According to authorities, the man in the footage had contact with the model, in the hours leading up to her death.

The contact between Christina and the man occurred in the area of South Broad and Locust Streets and the surrounding blocks in Philadelphia, according to a press release from the District Attorney. The male was also captured on video surrounding the entrance to the SEPTA subway at 15th and Market Streets. The man also may have utilized a ridesharing service from the area of 13th and Locust Streets to Sibley Avenue in Ardmore. While no arrests have been made yet, police asking the public to aid them in identifying the man from the video. Additionally, police are searching for a suspect who robbed Christina, days before her death.

Christina had reportedly moved into her apartment just one week before her shocking death. Police discovered her body when they went to her condominium in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, to do a welfare check. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office have ruled her death a homicide by “ligature strangulation.” It was heartbreaking news, as the young beauty still had her whole life ahead of her. In addition for gracing the pages of Playboy, Christina had modeled for Victoria’s Secret, MAC Cosmetics, Maxim, Vanity Fair, and more.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of whereabouts of this male or knowledge of a ride-share transport is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000, or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.