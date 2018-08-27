Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to premiere an exciting new commercial for Beats by Dre that features her song ‘Majesty’ and the magical presence of Serena Williams.

Nicki Minaj, 35, and tennis champion Serena Williams, 36, have teamed up for an incredible mini-music video that also features Nas and promotes the electronic brand Beats by Dre. The singer took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to share the clip of the eye-catching advertisement. The video features Nicki’s song “Majesty” featuring Eminem and Labrinth from her new Queen album and it’s full of high energy visuals.

The video, which takes place in Queens, New York, starts off by showing a pink TV that reads “Mom or Athlete?” on the screen before cutting to Serena looking beautiful in long pink negligee and white Beats by Dre headphones. She’s surrounded by people dressed in the same thing holding onto her hand and lifting up their legs in ballet-like moves. It then shows Serena dressed in a half pink half black dress standing on outside cement steps as she’s pulled in two different directions by a line of people. The amazing athlete then steps down and walks toward the camera as both sides of people follow her. The video then ends with Serena wearing a blue robe-like zip up overcoat as a crown is placed on her head before Nicki is shown wearing her own crown as she shouts, “Now watch the queen conquer!” “Queen of Queens” the ending words read, indicating that Serena is most definitely the queen of the popular NYC borough.

Nicki gave a shout-out to Serena and co in her caption for the Instagram post. “#SerenaWilliams – I speak for all of us when I say it’s been an absolute pleasure watching you show us what it is to be a true QUEEN! Talented, strong, beautiful, intelligent, unapologetic, gracious, TRIUMPHANT, QUEEN!!!!!! It seems we are never skinny enough, tall enough, nice enough, strong enough, funny enough, sexy enough, pretty enough, classy enough, quiet enough… UGH! The list goes on & on & on & ON! You are just getting started & have already become the BEST OF THE BEST. CONGRATULATIONS SERENA!!!! We’re dialed in!!!! LETS GO!!!!! #Majesty Love to ALL MY QUEENS! Proud of all you! @beatsbydre @serenawilliams@nas,” the caption read. Check out the full video below!

Nicki seems to be taking the music world by storm ever since the release of Queen. Although the album has seemed climb the charts while being neck and neck with Travis Scott’s album Astroworld, Nicki is truly proud of what she’s accomplished.