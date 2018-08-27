Melania Trump: Will She Attend John McCain’s Funeral Even If Donald Isn’t Invited?

With a five-day memorial service for John McCain, so many people will be able to pay him their respects. But if the President isn’t invited to the private funeral, will Melania still show? We’ve got all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Senator John McCain, 81, tragically passed away on August 25 after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, but will President Donald Trump, 72, be invited to his private funeral service? All signs point to no — the two did have a very fraught relationship, after all. Even when Donald fired off a supportive tweet after John’s death to express his condolences, his message was far less personal than most. He also neglected to deliver an official White House statement. “It’s highly unlikely Donald will be invited to John’s funeral,” a source close to Melania Trump, 48, told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, which doesn’t come as a surprise with all of their history in mind. But what is a little shocking? “If Melania is [invited] then she will most certainly attend.”

We can’t help but wonder what Donald would think of that! He didn’t hold back on his criticism of the war veteran during his presidency and even once went as far as to make fun of the time McCain spent tortured in Vietnam. “He was a war hero because he was captured,” the President said. “I like people who weren’t captured.” So disrespectful! And even though Senator McCain never dared to dip that low in his remarks about the president, he disagreed with Donald on many occasions — and wasn’t afraid to speak out publicly when he did. But if Melania attends the senator’s funeral service, it wouldn’t be the first time she went against her husband. Who could forget the time she praised Lebron James‘ school for underprivileged children right after Donald dissed him?

Say what you want about the First Lady, but she has shown her independence in the past. An appearance at McCain’s funeral would be the cherry on top!

John’s memorial service is going to be a five-day affair in three separate cities, moving from the Arizona State Capital to the North Phoenix Baptist Church, then to the United States Capitol, the National Cathedral and the U.S. Naval Academy. It’s amazing that so many people will be given the chance to honor the American hero! And between all of the public viewings and private ceremonies from August 29 to September 2, we’ll have our eyes peeled for Melania.