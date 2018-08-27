Matt Lauer Reunites With Wife Annette Roque For First Time Since $20 Million Divorce Settlement

After how Matt Lauer betrayed his wife, who thought they’d ever be seen together again? Yet, Annett Roque was spotted with the disgraced newscaster after they reportedly worked out a divorce deal!

Oh, what a difference a day – and $20 million dollars – makes. Matt Lauer, 60, and Annette Roque, 51, were seen together at the Hampton Classic on Aug. 26, according to the Daily Mail. The couple attended the horse show in their first public appearance since reportedly agreeing on a divorce settlement. Annette and the disgraced Today host didn’t show any physical affection while together – click HERE to see pictures – but kept it friendly while meeting up with friends while walking their dog.

It seems that Matt’s long list of allegations wasn’t going to stop him and Annette from continuing their yearly tradition of attending the Hampton Classic. The couple has usually been a fixture at the show. In 2015, while posing for pictures, they reportedly appeared to be so in love. Yet, just a few years later, he would be accused of a wide range of inappropriate sexual behaviors, and she would be putting her signature on the divorce papers (while agreeing to share custody of their children – sons, Jack, 17 and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.)

Matt and Annette are reportedly in the “final” stages of their divorce negotiations, and in the end, it’s going to cost Matt a pretty penny. He will reportedly pay his soon-to-be ex-wife up to $20 million in their divorce, according to Page Six. The divorce “is imminent. Matt is really just laying low at the moment. He plays golf and sees his friends . . . His focus has been on the kids, and he knows there’s nothing he can do apart from wait.” Matt was reportedly on a $25 million-a-year contract before he was fired from NBC, and he put his Manhattan apartment on the market for $7 million in April.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months,” Matt said in April, breaking his silence following the allegations. “I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost. “But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC.” He did deny the allegations of “coercive, aggressive or abusive actions.”