Manu Ginobili Announces NBA Retirement After 16 Seasons & Fans Are Heartbroken

NBA household name Manu Ginobili tweeted his retirement on Aug. 27. Now San Antonio Spurs fans are pouring out their hearts to Twitter! See their reactions here.

Today is a sad day for anyone who roots for the San Antonio Spurs. Manu Ginobili, 41, is leaving behind the NBA team after an astonishing 16 seasons, announcing his retirement to Twitter on Aug. 27. “Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball,” the former shooting guard wrote. “IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams.”

Manu signed on with the San Antonio Spurs in 2002 and is second to being the longest-tenured player on the team. The first is former teammate Tony Parker, 36, who was with them for 17 seasons. Manu stacked an impressive list of decorative titles throughout his career, which include being a two-time NBA All-Star, a Sixth Man of the Year and winning four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs. He even won an Olympic gold medal for Argentina, his birth country, back in 2004!

There’s much more, which fans were happy to point out as they honored and mourned the exit of such a talented athlete. That is, in addition to all the crying GIFs! “Hard to quantify the impact @manuginobili had on the game. He ignited Argentina’s rise as a world power (silver medal at the World Cup in 2002, gold at the Olympics in 2004),” one fan tweeted on Aug. 27. “And he was as important to the Spurs’ 4 titles on his watch (2002-18) as anyone outside of Tim Duncan.” Scroll for more fan reactions below.

MANU GINOBILI 🇦🇷: 4× NBA champion 2× NBA All-Star 2× All-NBA Third Team NBA 6th Man of the Year NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team EuroLeague champion EuroLeague Finals MVP Legend 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/tbxWhfPTEE — الالمعي (@yaya50508) August 27, 2018

Aside from all the tweets, Manu will also be commemorated in the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame, ESPN reported. His portrait will feel right at home alongside NBA legends like Magic Johnson, 59, and Michael Jordan, 55!