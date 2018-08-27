‘GOT’ Star Maisie Williams, 21, Undergoes Extreme Hair Makeover — Love Or Loathe? See Pic

Arya Stark got a brand new haircut & we are here for it! Check out her cool bangs in this pic she shared on Instagram right here!

Arya Stark changed her appearance again, but this time, it’s not because she’s switching identities as part of the Faceless Men. Maisie Williams took to Instagram to show off her new hair cut and bangs, and we are here for it! In addition to the pic of the new ‘do, the Game of Thrones star wrote the caption, “new hair, who dis?” Check out her epic transformation below!

Recently, Maisie showed up with her bestie and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner to Kit Harington‘s wedding to Rose Leslie in Scotland on Jun. 23. The two best friends showed up in incredible matching outfits. While Sophie wore a red blazer-style jacket as a mini dress over a black top, Maisie donned a black pantsuit with red heels and a red and white Kate Spade clutch.

Speaking of weddings (and not red or purple weddings), Maisie previously admitted that she’ll be a bridesmaid at Sophie Turner‘s nuptials to Joe Jonas. “We’re waiting until the season is done until we get into any of that, but I think she’s already letting her little heart wander and imagine,” she said of Sophie’s upcoming wedding in an interview with Radio Times. And when Maisie was asked if she thinks she’d be a bridesmaid, she responded, “Oh, already got it. It’s very, very exciting. It’s kind of bizarre, though!” We can’t wait until that wedding goes down!

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics that Maisie Williams shares on her Instagram. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above!