Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Shows Off Hot Body & Bare Butt In See-Through Dress & Looks Half Her Age

Kourtney Kardashian fine dined in Mexico wearing a very sexy sheer dress on Aug. 26. See the steamy pics, here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is trading places with Younes Bendjima, 25. Her ex was seen in Mexico shirtless, flaunting his muscles at the beach on Aug. 7, and yesterday was Kourtney’s turn to show off her goodies in the tropics! She stepped out for dinner at Acre restaurant with her trainer and makeup artist, in addition to other pals Sarah Howard and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, in Cabo San Lucas on Aug. 26. It was the final night of the girls’ trip, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled out all the stops for the last supper! She took some fashion risks in a purple body-con dress lined with orange, cinched off with an equally bright neon buckle belt. On her feet were Stuart Weitzman Nudist Metallic Leather Sandals. With a butt like Kourtney’s, it was understandable that the dress was completely see-through! SEE PICS OF KOURTNEY IN HER SUPER SHEER DRESS, HERE.

But this isn’t the only time Kourtney has paraded her perky cheeks around Cabo! Throughout her vacation, Kourtney’s enjoyed multiple bikini changes (all thong-style, of course). And we’re especially happy to see her go from metallic purple to purple mesh! Kourt shared a picture of her on Aug. 25 in a tiny one-piece, and the barely-there swimsuit gave her major side boob! It’s hard to believe we’re looking at the oldest Kardashian sister. She’s also a mother to three kids, in case you’ve forgotten!

Kourtney loves showing off her toned body, whether it’s by wearing a cheeky bikini or sheer fabric. Even away from the water, Kourtney’s still flaunting what her momma — or really, her personal trainer — gave her. She wore a halter tank so see-through, her neon bra was like a beacon in the night for Beverly Hills on Aug. 8! Then again, it might not be a fashion trend so much as it runs in the family. We’ve even compiled a gallery of the Kar-Jenners rocking translucent looks, because it happens that often.

Kourtney’s quickly checking off the post-breakup checklist. Revenge hot body pics? Check. Girls’ trip? Check. Sexy new man? Well, we’ll see, but we know she’s most likely not going back to Younes. “Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him,” a source close to Kourtney shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Aug. 19. “She’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all.”