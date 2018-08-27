Kim Kardashian Fans Freak Over Weird Implanted Necklace That Looks Branded Into Her Skin — See Pic

Kim Kardashian shared a video of herself wearing a cool necklace that not only glowed with her heartbeat, but looked like it was implanted!

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and her Instagram to show off a new necklace — and instead of diamonds, she opted for a necklace that looks like it’s been implanted into her body. Yup, you read that right. Not only does this necklace look like an appendage, it also lit up with her heartbeat… like E.T.’s glowing finger. The necklace is a new wearable art installation part of Simon Huck‘s new project A. Human, an exhibit that shows off unique body modifications that are not rooted in “insecurities or discomforts”. Not only has Kim worn this necklace, but Tan France from Queer Eye has donned it and Chrissy Teigen also wore it on Instagram.

After losing nearly 60 pounds since her pregnancy, Kim is loving her new 116-pound figure. “Kim has never been more proud of her body,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really blown away with how far she’s come. She’s curious to see what else she can accomplish,” they continued. “But Kim’s not trying to lose any more weight. That’s not her goal. But she does still have goals, she’s planning to get her muscles even more defined. She’s really blown away with how far she’s come and she’s curious to see what else she can accomplish.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West loves her figure. “Kanye does not want Kim to lose anymore weight, he loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye and Kim are having the best sex ever and Kanye feels like it has everything to do with her smoking hot MILF body. Kanye has always loved Kim’s body, at any size, but he really loves her famous butt. He thinks she is the perfect size right now and he made it clear to her that he would hate for her to lose anymore weight and lose any of that beautiful booty.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest tweets Kim sends out. In the meantime, check out all of the sexiest pics of Kim in skin-tight outfits in our gallery above!