Kim Kardashian Fans Freak Over Weird Implanted Necklace That Looks Branded Into Her Skin — See Pic

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shined extra bright in neon and she and Kanye West arrive at Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). The fashion diva wore a fluorescent yellow gown for the extravagant ceremony, while her hubby bared his chest in a light colored suit. Rapper 2 Chainz was tying the knot with fiancee Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace's famed Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive. The celebrity arrivals caused a major buzz for tourists who stopped to snap photos. s Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5016965 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM/Brian Prahl/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian flashes her tiny bright green underwear as she steps out looking super tan. Kim was seen enjoying the night out with Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen as she shows off much darker skin. Kim gets some help out of their bright neon car as they arrive at their location. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian is seen with her two children enjoying the afternoon in Miami, Florida on David Grutman's new Yacht. Kim has dieted heavily and worked out nearly every day to get down to a stunning 119lbs. Mrs Kanye West flaunted her slender frame as she took photos of herself on a sleek whiter speed boat while off the coast of Miami. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: RSKM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.

Kim Kardashian shared a video of herself wearing a cool necklace that not only glowed with her heartbeat, but looked like it was implanted!

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and her Instagram to show off a new necklace — and instead of diamonds, she opted for a necklace that looks like it’s been implanted into her body. Yup, you read that right. Not only does this necklace look like an appendage, it also lit up with her heartbeat… like E.T.’s glowing finger. The necklace is a new wearable art installation part of Simon Huck‘s new project A. Human, an exhibit that shows off unique body modifications that are not rooted in “insecurities or discomforts”. Not only has Kim worn this necklace, but Tan France from Queer Eye has donned it and Chrissy Teigen also wore it on Instagram.

After losing nearly 60 pounds since her pregnancy, Kim is loving her new 116-pound figure. “Kim has never been more proud of her body,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really blown away with how far she’s come. She’s curious to see what else she can accomplish,” they continued. “But Kim’s not trying to lose any more weight. That’s not her goal. But she does still have goals, she’s planning to get her muscles even more defined. She’s really blown away with how far she’s come and she’s curious to see what else she can accomplish.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West loves her figure. “Kanye does not want Kim to lose anymore weight, he loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye and Kim are having the best sex ever and Kanye feels like it has everything to do with her smoking hot MILF body. Kanye has always loved Kim’s body, at any size, but he really loves her famous butt. He thinks she is the perfect size right now and he made it clear to her that he would hate for her to lose anymore weight and lose any of that beautiful booty.”

