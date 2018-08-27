Kenya Moore, 47, Shows Off Giant Baby Bump In Skintight Dress — See Sexy New Pic

While rumors ran wild that Kenya was faking her pregnancy, there’s no denying this baby bump! She’s definitely expecting — in fact, she looks ready to pop. See for yourself!

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Pregnant Kenya Moore, 47, has a beautiful bump and she’s showing it off on social media. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who announced that she and her husband Marc Daly were expecting back in April, posted a photo on August 27 in a fitted white dress that showcased every curve — and, of course, her baby belly! Considering she shared a photo of her bare stomach in the middle of June, it’s clear her little one has grown leaps and bounds in the past month and a half. One fan put it bluntly, writing, “Bump getting big,” but others showed their support of the reality TV star in a nicer way. “Pregnancy looks good on you,” one wrote. “Marriage looks great on you. Dreams do come true.”

We agree — Kenya is absolutely glowing in her new pic with Marc! Just look at the big ol’ smile on her face. They’re clearly excited to be first-time parents, and it won’t be long now! This little one is going to be Kenya’s first baby, and she had one round of IVF to make the miracle happen. But even after she shared this exciting news with fans, many of them didn’t believe her. In fact, they thought she was faking her pregnancy! That’s because her first baby bump pic didn’t show much. Pregnant bellies come in all shapes and sizes, though, and anyone still doubting that she’s a mom-to-be only has to look at her recent pic with Marc to know that she was telling the truth all along. She’s been very open about her journey all along — but is keeping one big thing secret.

The sex of her baby! She and Marc won’t even be finding out themselves until the birth, so we’ll just have to keep waiting right along with them.

She has been vocal about everything else, though, sharing major moments like a 4D ultrasound and a video of her little one’s kicks. With each new post, we get more and more excited for the birth of her baby!