Kelly Clarkson Gives Epic Performance At U.S. Open & Jokes She Loves ‘Opening For Serena Williams’

Kelly Clarkson slayed with her performance at the U.S. Open’s opening ceremony! Watch her bring down the house here!

The U.S. Open is about to begin! Not only that, but it’s actually the tournament’s 50th anniversary. In honor of the special occasion, Kelly Clarkson gave a performance to remember while wearing a silver outfit with metallic sequins. Taking the center stage (more like center-court), the pop star performed hits like “Walk Away” and “Since You’ve Been Gone” for the crowd. In addition to these show-stopping numbers, she told the crowd, “I love opening for Serena Williams.” Honestly, who wouldn’t? Check out some video of her epic performance as recorded by fans below.

Recently, the “Stronger” singer clapped back at a homophobic hater after Clarkson sent her congratulations to Kiana and Amanda Clark after they got married. “Sorry Kelly…love your music but I don’t dig the d**** ….still a sin any way you cut it,” Teri D wrote. To which, Clarkson replied, “I almost didn’t respond 2 this because hate doesn’t deserve a spotlight but u know what? Truth does, and the truth is that God is love and love shared between two people should be praised, not condemned, in my personal opinion. I love you too although we see the world/love differently.” Now, THAT’S how you nail a clap back!

We recently reported how Kelly has lost an incredible amount of weight — an estimated 40 pounds. However, she recently told reporters at the Radio Disney Awards her go-to treat when she wants to take a break from dieting: “My cheat meal is a chocolate chip cookie — because why wouldn’t it be?” Same, Kelly, same!

In case your wondering, @kelly_clarkson brought the house down with “Since U Been Gone” and played all her hits. Many people dancing in the stands including my new friend Lee, a @usopen staffer who was drooling over my lobster roll. Stay tuned for that! Enjoy! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/SWE6TttnKm — Neil A. Carousso (@NeilACarousso) August 28, 2018

Kelly Clarkson said, I love opening for Serena Williams. #usopen pic.twitter.com/PSPk3WZMLQ — Kiana M. Cox (@kaymariephd) August 27, 2018

