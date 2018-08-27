‘Counting On’ Recap: Josiah Duggar Proposes To Lauren Swanson — ‘She’s Definitely The One’

We hear wedding bells! Just a few months after beginning his courtship with Lauren, Josiah put a ring on it. Get all the details on his emotional proposal here!

When you know, you know! Josiah Duggar, 22, and Lauren Swanson, 19, may not have had a very long courtship, but they were friends for years beforehand and their love story is a sweet one. On this season of Counting On, fans have already seen a sneak peek of the couple’s wedding day, but that just makes the early moments of their courtship that are shown even sweeter — especially in this episode, when Josiah got down on one knee in the very same spot that Lauren’s dad had proposed to her mom. How romantic is that?

But the best part was that Lauren’s family was in on the surprise proposal, and she only knew that Josiah would be showing up to her family’s home in Georgia to meet her newest baby sibling — not that he would pop the question. “He’s so thoughtful and kind,” her mom said before the big moment. “I just think he’s wonderful.” And her husband agreed, which wasn’t much of a shocker considering he officially gave his blessing last episode. “Josiah and Lauren are just kind of a natural fit for each other,” he said this time around. “They complement each other.”

While we got to watch the proposal play out on camera, Josiah had already blasted it on Instagram when it all went down in March. “I feel like the most blessed guy on Earth,” he wrote on Instagram. “Lauren said YES. God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with!” But it was great to watch his sweet speech.

“I love you and I want to spend the rest of my days with you,” he said. “Will you marry me?” And Lauren said she’d love to and they shared a tearful hug. “It was perfect,” the newly engaged teen said afterwards. “He put so much thought into it.”

Because one love story is never enough for an episode of Counting On, the two hours were chock-full of Duggar family couples. Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo proved that they were qualified to be parents — “I was a kid once,” Jeremy said — by babysitting their friends’ little ones, and Joy-Anna Duggar spent some girl time on a walk with sister Jessa to discuss her birth plan.