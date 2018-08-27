Jon Gosselin Shares 1st Day Of School Pic Of Hannah Without Siblings — Proof She Lives With Him?

Does this mean what we think it means? Hannah and Collin Gosselin were noticeably missing from their siblings’ back to school pic — and now we know Hannah was with her dad. But what about her bro?

Kate Gosselin, 43, was missing two of her kids in the back to school photo she posted on last week. Although Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Mady and Cara all looked adorable posing together with matching smiles, a quick head count made it clear that Hannah and Collin were MIA. But good news — we located one of the missing sextuplets! Turns out Hannah spent her first day of school with her dad, which is just another hint that Jon Gosselin, 41, was telling the truth when he said he had full custody of his daughter. He posted a pic of his daughter on August 27, and even though she looks just like her siblings, she wasn’t sporting the same uniform they were. In fact, she had on a yellow striped tee, layered gold necklaces, cuffed jeans and checkered Vans sneakers.

“Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you,” he said. “I admire your bravery starting fresh! I love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off. I’m so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I’m honored to be your father! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings.” Hold up! Does this mean Hannah isn’t going to school with her sibs anymore — or is she just not getting ready with them in the mornings? It’s impossible to tell, but Jon did say he had gained custody of her in an Instagram live video on August 20. The father/daughter pair hang out often, even spending milestone moments like Father’s Day and her fourteenth birthday together.

But what about Collin? The other Gosselin kid missing from the family pic has also reunited with his dad, unlike his other siblings, so it’s possible he was with Jon on his first day of school. But without pics to prove it, we’re just confused.

Whatever the case, we hope Jon and Kate’s entire brood had an amazing first day of school. Mady and Cara just started their senior year, while all of the sextuplets entered the eighth grade — so exciting!