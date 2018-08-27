John McCain Slams Donald Trump From Beyond The Grave: We Are Weak When We Hide Behind Walls

John McCain’s final statement was a blistering rebuke of Donald Trump & his policies. Read his final words here.

John McCain sent one final farewell message to the American people and with it, one last condemnation of the President Donald Trump and his policies. “We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” McCain wrote in his statement that was dictated in his last few days, which was delivered on Aug. 27 by his longtime friend and former campaign manager Rick Davis. “We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.”

Of course, there are a lot of layers to McCain’s last dig aimed at Trump — McCain had been a disciple of Ronald Reagan, who infamously urged Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall and was invested in winning the Cold War against Russia. On the other hand, President Trump has routinely cozied up to Vladimir Putin and has been obsessed with building a wall between the United States and Mexico. This message also seemingly condemns the rise of nationalism of Trump’s fan base (“tribal rivalries”) and the president’s blowhard approach to foreign relations, which has “sown resentment” toward the United States in the international community. McCain and Trump have been far from friends since 2015, when Trump said he felt that McCain wasn’t a war hero because he liked “people who haven’t been captured.” Since McCain’s passing, Trump originally only sent a single tweet sending his condolences to McCain’s family — a message that also failed to label the late senator a hero. However, since then, the White House sent out a statement in which Trump said he “respected” McCain’s service. He also offered military transport for McCain’s family, and that the flag be re-lowered at half-staff until his internment.

However, in the remained of his statement, McCain went on to highlight the unity of America’s different voices. “We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement,” McCain went on to write.

“If only we remember that, and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we will get through these challenging times,” McCain added. “We will come through them stronger than before. We always do.”

“Do not despair of our present difficulties, but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here,” McCain went on to write. “Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”

“Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here,” McCain continued. “Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.” McCain passed away on Aug. 25 after battling an “aggressive” form of brain cancer.