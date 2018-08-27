John Goodman Breaks Silence On ABC Cancelling ‘Roseanne’ & Teases Her Character’s Fate

John Goodman is finally revealing how he feels about ‘Roseanne’s cancellation, what he thinks about his defamed co-star, and what’ll happen to the titular character!

It’s been almost four months since ABC brought the ax down on its Roseanne reboot. John Goodman, 66, who was the returning veteran of the late ’80s and ’90s show alongside Roseanne Barr, 65, has stayed mum until now. But don’t mistake his silence for being okay. “I was broken-hearted, but I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go,’” John admitted to The Times in an interview published on Aug. 26. “But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit.”

John was especially excited to resume his role as Dan Conner — the relatable working-class family man — telling ABC, “I’m your boy” right after he was offered the job. “When the show ended, I said good riddance. The material had run its course after about six years, but we stayed on for nine,” The Big Lebowski actor surprisingly admitted to the British publication, referring to the original 1988-1997 seasons. “But then I missed it. And it was such a gas last year. We were all a team, even more than before.” Roseanne‘s cancellation was a great let down, especially after the revival’s March 27 premiere broke “TV’s largest-ever Total Viewer L+7 increase for any single telecast on any network,” Deadline reported on April 5. But what was John’s initial reaction to the cause of the sitcom’s cancellation on May 29, which was Roseanne’s allegedly racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, 61? The Times’ journalist reported that the actor was quiet for so long, she thought he wasn’t going to answer.

“I was surprised. I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response,” John finally said. “And that’s probably all I should say about it.” He added, “I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist.” But John is no longer in contact with his former co-star. He revealed to the publication he emailed his thanks to Roseanne for signing a paper to give up “all her rights to the show” so that Roseanne‘s actors could move on to a spin-off. Roseanne didn’t email him back, and John also noted the two “were work friends.”

John did share the fate of Roseanne’s character in the aforementioned spin-off show, The Conners, albeit it’s an unfortunate one. Her character will be dead. “It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” John said. The spinoff’s first episode is set to air on Oct. 16 of this year. “There’s not a lot of people scraping by on television,” John adds. “[The Conners] love each other very much and that’s what gets them through, the humour and the love.”