Jennifer Garner Refuses To Let Ben Affleck Quit Rehab: She’s Done ‘Picking Up The Pieces’

Jennifer Garner is ensuring that Ben Affleck gets the help he needs, by insisting he stays in rehab for the long haul, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Through thick and thin, Jennifer Garner, 46, has her estranged husband’s back. The actress is not letting her efforts to help Ben Affleck, 46, go to waste, following the very publicized day, on August 22, where she whisked him away to rehab. Ben won’t be getting away with a short and sweet stay at his treatment facility, and in fact, Jen is refusing to let him quit. “Jen has made it very clear to Ben that leaving rehab is not an option right now, for him or the kids. Jen loves Ben with all her heart and she always will…he’s the father of her children and will always remain dear to her, but she’s growing weary of constantly picking up the pieces after him,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Seeing her husband pick up the bottle again has been hard for Jen, who knows how sweet sober Ben can be. “Jen knows it’s a sickness, and that Ben himself is a good and loving person, but his drinking has wreaked havoc and negatively impacted the lives of others for decades now, and it’s time for him to get a grip of it for once and for all,” the source added. “Sober Ben is the most amazing, kind, funny and warm person you will ever meet, but drunk Ben is very dark, and nobody wants to be around that.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both actors for comment.

Thanks to Jen, Ben does seem ready to get the help he needs. Ben was transported to The Canyon Treatment Center at Peace Park in Malibu, where a private room at the facility costs $130,000 for 30 days. The intimate treatment center boasts that there are never more than 16 patients at a time, and that each patient gets individual attention. If Ben needs to find some solace through peace and quiet, it sounds like he’s in the right place. Don’t be fooled though – the actor is certainly not roughing it. “The recovery center is located on 100 acres and includes a professional chef, personal trainers, yoga sessions, meditation, and breathing exercises,” according to an employee at the facility.

Despite Ben’s recent addiction troubles, he and Jen have still had time to work through their divorce, which is now nearly finalized, with papers ready to be signed. The couple have three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Sam, 6, who they will share joint custody of. Jen and Ben are set to sign the paperwork finalizing the end to their 12-year marriage once Ben returns from rehab.