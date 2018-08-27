Jenelle Evans: ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Ex Courtland Rogers Arrested For Attacking A Woman

Not again! For the second time this year, the ex-husband of Jenelle Evans has been arrested, and this time, it’s for assault. Here’s what we know.

Jenelle Evans, 26, seriously dodged a bullet when she divorced Courtland Keith Rogers, 32. The ex-husband to the reality star had a run in with the law on August 26, and was arrested in Leland, North Carolina. Courtland was busted for one count of misdemeanor assault on a woman, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The publication was also told there was an open warrant for Rogers’ arrest, and that the Leland Police Department executed it.

While the last time Courtland was arrested his bail was set at $15,000, this time around the police department weren’t so forgiving. His bail has been set at at a whopping $100k! Unless Courtland is ready to dish out a pretty penny, he may be in the slammer for a while. Back on April 10, Courtland was picked up for selling and delivering schedule III substances, as well as possession with intent to sell schedule III substances. “Not surprising, that’s all I have to say,” Jenelle said at the time, after hearing of the arrest.

Jenelle and Courtland got engaged back in November of 2012, just two months after they started dating. They pair married in December, but by the beginning of 2013 they were already filing for divorce. The on-again, off-again, couple were later busted together due to possession of heroin, but it was Courtland who was forced to do some major jail time. Even after obtaining an early release in March of 2017, it looks like he just can’t keep himself out of trouble!

Jenelle on the other hand, is positively radiant these days, with her now husband, David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed baby Ensley Jolie Eason with her man back in January of 2017, and the pair are beaming in photos together of their little family! Baby Ensley is the youngest of five children for the two. The little one joins Jenelle’s two kids Jace, and Kaiser, from previous relationships, as well as David’s two children from a prior relationship.