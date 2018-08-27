Jackson Odell, 20, Cause Of Death: ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Tragically Died From Drug Overdose

Jackson Odell’s cause of death was an accidental overdose, the coroner says. The result of the actor’s tragic passing was announced on Aug. 27 — 2 mos. after he was found unresponsive in a sober living facility.

Jackson Odell, 20, suffered an accidental drug overdose, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office recently determined. The Goldbergs star died of “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity” and the manner of his death was accidental, E! News reported. Soon after Odell’s death, the department told the outlet that Odell had a history of heroin addiction and that his last drug test was clean. There were no drugs or drug paraphernalia found at the scene of his death, and there were also no signs of foul play. Odell was found unresponsive at a sober living facility near Los Angeles back in early June.

After Odell’s death, his family said in a statement on June 10: “The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell…He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

Following the news of his death, Ariel Winter, 20, revealed that Odell’s passing was “very hard” for her. “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter wrote in a message on social media. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

The 20-year-old, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, also appeared on shows such as Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and The Fosters, and the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

Our thoughts are with the Odell family during this difficult time.