Drake, 31, Reportedly Has A New, Younger Model Girlfriend: See PDA Pics With Bella Harris, 18

Drake, 31, is reportedly dating Bella Harris, 18, a model, according to MediaTakeOut! The report gives little detail as to how this alleged romance came about, but says that the two have been friends for a long time. As for a romance? — It’s reportedly very new. Harris, who just graduated high school this summer, has been spotted on a few of his tour stops, further sparking speculation that they’re dating. And, while it’s unclear what exactly is going on between them, Harris posted two photos with Drizzy on August 25, where they looked pretty cozy at his New York City tour stop. She captioned the snaps, “no place I’d rather be,” along with a blue heart.

As for Harris? — Well, she’s already an established model, having booked campaigns with Clinique, Kendall & Kylie, Abercrombie & Fitch, Guess, Forever 21, Missguided, and coincidentally, Drake’s OVO line. Speaking of coincidences, Harris has even modeled for Rihanna‘s Fenty line. — You know, Drizzy’s ex. The two dated on and off for years before ending things in October 2016. Harris is also well known because of her famous family. She’s the daughter of music icon and producer Jimmy Jam, and she’s Janet Jackson‘s God daughter.

The rapper — who just dropped his already platinum, double album, in late June — is single as far as we know. As you may know, Drake is one of Hollywood’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, who has a bit of a reputation for being a player, despite always rapping about his emotions. But, hey, if you got game, you got game, right? — He’s been linked to a slew of famous females in the past, including, Bella Hadid, Blac Chyna, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Zoe Kravitz and many more!

Drake and Bella Harris at his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, August 25, 2018.

Drizzy recently joked that he needs a girl who “hasn’t slashed anyone famous yet.” So, maybe Bella is that girl?

While his love life is always a topic in the news, Drizzy’s been making headlines for a number of things. His current tour, Aubrey & The Three Migos has been subject to rave reviews, and Drizzy confirmed he has a son. Drizzy came clean about his son, Adonis after months of speculation that he fathered a love child. On his new album, Scorpion, he rapped that he didn’t speak up sooner because he was protecting his son from the world.

The baby is believed to have been conceived in January 2017. — That was right around the time the baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, a reported former porn star, and the rapper dined together in Amsterdam. Brussaux gave birth in October of that year, according to Drake’s lyrics on Scorpion. However, he does not name the mother of his child on the record, just that they don’t get along too well. When Scorpion was released on June 29, Drizzy admitted that he had only met his son once, at Christmas.