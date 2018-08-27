Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Her Two Kids All Grown Up: Apple, 14, & Moses, 12 — See Pic

What do you think — do Gwyneth and Chris Martin’s kids look more like mom or dad? Click here for a look at Apple and Moses in this adorable new photo!

Whoa, where does the time go? It seems like just yesterday that Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, had two adorable toddlers on her arm but — news flash! — they aren’t little anymore. In fact, Apple, 14, is officially a teenager and Moses, 12, is almost there. The mother of two doesn’t have a history of showing off her cute kiddos on social media very often, so we were shocked to see them front and center in her most recent post. “Noooooo summer don’t go,” she wrote beneath a shot of Apple and Moses in their gorgeous green backyard. And even though the sibs aren’t super close to the camera, we can see them well enough to try and figure out who they look like. Are they spitting images of their mom or their dad, Chris Martin?

First things first, Apple looks just like Gwyneth. Like, if we didn’t know any better, we would think that the actress was posting a throwback photo. With her long blonde locks and her willowy frame, the teenager is her mother’s twin! Like mother, like daughter, she was dressed casually in the shot, sporting a long yellow tee, black capris and a wristful of colorful bracelets. Her brother also kept his ‘fit simple in a white shirt and camo shorts. Although his similarities to his dad aren’t quite as mind-blowing as Gwyneth and Apple’s, Moses does have a lot in common with his pops. The genes are strong in these two! Both appeared to be barefoot in the pic their mom shared, and we don’t blame them. Just look at Gwyneth’s lush lawn!

The last time these little ones made an appearance on their mom’s Instagram was on Father’s day, although Apple’s face was covered. The pair were cuddling with their dad, who Gwyneth referred to as a “ray of sunshine.” Aw!

She’s dating American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuck, 47, now, but no kids for the actress and her boyfriend — yet. He also has two of his own from his previous marriage, Brody and Isabella. We wonder if we’ll ever get a pic of the full brood?