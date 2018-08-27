Is Ed Sheeran Married? Singer Seems To Confirm He & Cherry Seaborn Tied The Knot In Secret Ceremony

Congratulations? Ed Sheeran has seemed to confirm he’s already got married fiancée Cherry Seaborn and we have the video of the ‘Perfect’ singer’s big reveal.

How sneaky! Ed Sheeran without saying it out loud seemed to announce that he’s secretly married his high school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn. Everyone’s favorite ginger sat down with Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans and was asked about their nuptial plans. “What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know where, do you know when?” he quizzed Ed, who literally said nothing and just held up his left hand that had a gold band on his ring finger. The video was released by the show on Aug. 27 and Scott told him “Well alright! That’s exciting” and Ed just smiled and responded “Yep!” We’ve reached out to Ed’s reps to get a 100 percent confirmation that he did in fact get married and wasn’t pulling a trick.

“Congratulations! Congratulations my friend. How did you sneak that one?” Scott asked and the very private “Shape of You” singer replied “I never do anything too public anyway.” Ed seemed to make things really official when Scott told him “That’s awesome. Congratulations I’m happy for you,” and the 27-year-old beamed and said “thank you.” When did he find the time?! Ed’s been on the road nonstop for the past year and is smack dab in the middle of his North American leg of his stadium tour. It could have happened in early summer as he was spotted with the band on in a pic with a fan on July 27.

Ed is super secretive so this is huge news if he really is now married, as he never let on about any wedding plans. He secretly got engaged to Cherry in late 2017 and kept that quiet for over a month. He finally took to his Instagram on Jan. 20, 2018 to reveal the big news to his fans. Under a Polaroid photo of him kissing Cherry (probably taken by Polaroid lover and BFF Taylor Swift) he wrote, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.” To date the post has 5.2 million likes.

Ed and Cherry met when they attended Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England and dated while teens. They split when Ed dropped out of school to pursue a singing career. The pair managed to reconnect as adults and began dating again in 2015. Cherry is the reason Ed took a year-long break after his massive success from his 2014 album Multiply. He told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that “the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York, which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool. But we were just basically like, ‘Let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond.’ So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together.”