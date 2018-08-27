Demi Lovato’s Alleged Drug Dealer Reveals Details About Overdose: She ‘Knew’ She Was Taking Strong Drugs

Demi Lovato reportedly knew the drugs she was taking on the night of her near fatal overdose were harmful — at least that is what her alleged drug dealer says. He even claims he warned Lovato of what they were dealing with that night. Now, he’s speaking out on video for the first time.

Brandon Johnson, the man allegedly suspected of providing is the man suspected of providing Demi Lovato, 26, with the drugs, in which she reportedly overdosed on, says she knew exactly what she was taking on the night of her near fatal incident. “She sometimes has such a long day, stressful hours, stressful job, so unwind a little bit,” Johnson told TMZ (on video) of Lovato’s alleged drug use. As for the night she reportedly overdosed? — “100 percent she knew what she was taking (that night),” he continued before he claimed that he did explain to Lovato what they were dealing with. “I disclosed to her that these are not a pharmaceutical, they’re after market pills, much stronger. She understood fully. It was unfortunate what happened.”

Johnson went on to attempt to clear his name after reports claimed he allegedly slipped Lovato dirty drugs without her knowledge. “For people to think there was any misconception on my behalf, it was absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “I’m not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much. It means a lot to me,” he continued before sending Lovato well wishes.

The alleged friend of Lovato’s also claimed they had a friendship that sometimes turned sexual. “It was a flirty friendship, but nothing more. It kind of grew into more of a sexual friendship … But we were just hanging out … Later on in the relationship we messed around, but, for the most part we were just friends.” However, a source close to Lovato, the site says, denied that she had a sexual relationship with Johnson.

The photographer then asked Johnson to explain what had happened on the night Lovato allegedly overdosed. “She texted me at 4 o’clock in the morning and she’s a girl and she wanted to kick it. I mean, why does a girl text a guy at 4 o’clock in the morning to come over,” he began.

“We hung out, we watched out detective shows as usual. She’s cool girl that watches a lot of true crime detective shows.”

“I’m not sure what was mixed in the pills. It’s just something that happened. It’s unfortunate. I wasn’t sure that even smoking could hurt someone like that. When I was with her she was fine the whole time.”

“When I showed up she was a little drunk, besides that I didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.”

“She fell asleep, it happens all the time. We hang out, we do whatever we need to do, and she ends up passing out. It was already 7 or 8 o’clock at that time, she passed out and I leave as I normally do. I put her under the covers, tucked her in… I mean it’s definitely a wakeup call her obviously. For me, it opened by eyes to the dangers of these drugs.”

While Johnson alleges that he left Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home around “7 or 8” on July 24, claiming no sign of distress, Lovato was reportedly found by her assistant around 11:30 AM in severe distress. Lovato reportedly received Narcan, a lifesaving drug that counteracts opioids, after paramedics arrived.

It’s still unclear which drugs Lovato took that night, however, she allegedly overdosed on Oxycodone, possibly laced with fentanyl — the same mix of drugs that killed Prince.