Ben Affleck Determined To Get Sober & Be A Better Man For Jen Garner & His Kids

Ben Affleck is in rehab for his alleged alcohol addiction and he wants to come out of the program feeling like he can remain sober so he can have a better relationship with Jennifer Garner and their three kids.

Ben Affleck, 46, checked back into rehab last week for his alleged alcohol addiction with the help of ex Jennifer Garner, 46,and now he’s ready to stay sober so he can have a stronger relationship with her and their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. “Ben really does want to be sober, his life becomes a mess when he falls off the wagon, but it’s a difficult, and never ending battle,” a source close to Ben EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It took Ben years to accept the fact that he’s an alcoholic. He had watched his father abuse alcohol when he was a child, before becoming sober in later life, and he swore he wouldn’t follow the same path himself. Ben fooled himself for the longest time that he just liked to ‘party’ and that drinking wasn’t an issue for him, but the more he became aware of the hurt he would cause to those around him while he was drinking the more he started accepting that he needed help.”

Ben’s addiction has definitely caused some rough times for him throughout the years and the fact that his most recent rehab check-in is his third further proves it’s a battle that’s tough to beat. “Alcohol has negatively impacted Ben’s life in so many ways, but because he’s an addict he remains in its power each and every day,” the source continued. “He really wants to break free of that hold though. Ben is determined to get a grip on his alcoholism, he’s taking his rehab treatment incredibly seriously and he’s fully focused on regaining his sobriety. He doesn’t like the person that he becomes when he drinks, and he wants to be a better man, for the sake of himself, Jen, and the kids.”

Ben and Jen made headlines when she reportedly had an intervention for him at his house before driving him to a rehab facility in Malibu. Just a few days prior, Ben was seen hanging out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, and getting alcohol delivered to his home.