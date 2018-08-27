‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Love Triangles Get Heated & Several Couples Are Put To The Test

Drama is at an all-time high on this week’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ as multiple people in love triangles need to decide where they stand. Naturally, fights, broken hearts and more ensue. Here’s our recap!

The Aug. 27 episode of Bachelor in Paradise picks up with Jenna still stuck in a love triangle with Jordan and Benoit. She connected with Jordan right away, but was not happy after he blew up on David, so she went on a date with Benoit. Jordan apologized afterward, so he’s not pleased when he sees Jenna and Benoit making out the next morning. Jenna spends most of the day with Benoit, but Jordan approaches her that night and opens up about how much he cares for her.

Jordan and Jenna’s conversation ends with her assuring him that she’s going to let Benoit go, but just moments later, Jordan catches them making out. He confronts Benoit about it, and the guys become embroiled in quite a battle. Jenna admits that she realizes that she needs to make a decision before moving forward with either guy, but is clearly having trouble choosing one over the other. Eventually, Jenna confronts Benoit, and admits that she thinks she can’t make him happy because she won’t be able to commit to him 100%, and with that, she chooses Jordan as her man.

Meanwhile, things are going well between Chris and Krystal, and they even begin talking about the possibility of a future together. The romance is thrown for a loop when Connor walks in, though, and he’s immediately interested in Krystal. Krystal admits that Connor is her type, too, and she even came to Paradise hoping to meet him. However, she’s open with Connor about her connection with Chris, and lets him know that she doesn’t want to take away his chance to meet other women since she’s committed to someone else.

Connor asks Krystal on a date anyway, though, and she decides to go. Krystal makes it clear to Connor that Chris is still her priority, but she’s willing to explore other options. However, this is after she tells Chris that she definitively chose him over Connor, so he’s upset when she breaks the news that she changed her mind. Chris is extremely distraught that Krystal would do this to him, and laments over it back at the house, while she reveals that she’s connecting with Connor and even makes out with him on the date. Chris waits up for Krystal and pulls her aside to chat when she gets home. She admits that she had a great time with Connor, but puts off a further discussion until the next day.

For Kenny and Annaliese, things aren’t going so well. She’s smitten with him, but he is committed to his daughter back home, and makes the tough decision to leave Paradise. Annaliese is distraught and brought to tears, but has another chance at love when Kamil shows up. He asks her on a date, and she’s thrilled. They have a blast on the date, and find they have a connection that goes beyond just physical attraction.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is also crushing on Kamil, and isn’t in a serious relationship with anyone else in the house, so she’s pretty upset when he doesn’t choose her for the date. On top of that, she’s missing her son back at home, and she breaks down in tears over the situation.

There’s also some drama between Astrid and Kevin. He admits to her that he’s worried that their relationship will be tested because other guys will want to pursue her on the show and in the real world. Bizarrely, he even asks her to go on dates with other guys so she knows for sure that she’ll miss him. Astrid is left completely confused by the request, especially since Kevin had just asked her to be his girlfriend beforehand. Kevin admittedly has anxiety over things going wrong — after all, he got engaged on the Canadian version of The Bachelorette, and it ended badly. They both shed some tears over what’s going on, but in the end, they agree that they both like each other and decide to stick it out.

Then, there’s the Kendall, Leo and Joe love triangle. She admits that, even though she initially connected to Joe, her heart is currently with Leo. Kevin breaks some interesting news to Kendall, though — he saw Leo kissing Chelsea. She’s pissed that Leo acted so gung-ho for her, while he was actually pursuing other people. She decides to confront him about not being transparent with her, and he’s pissed someone ratted him out.

Kevin eventually admits that he was the one who spilled the beans to Kendall, and defends his decision, since Kendall is his friend. Leo claims he was going to tell Kendall, but Kevin does NOT believe him, and the guys go off on one another. After the blowup, Kendall and Leo talk things out, and she’s not happy about his defensive reaction to everything. The fight rages on until Joe approaches the pair, but we’ll have to wait until the Aug. 28 episode to see how it plays out.