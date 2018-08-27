Astrid Loch was devastated after Kevin Wednt suggested she go on dates with other guys! Watch the cringe-worthy moment here!

Get ready to scream at your screen! In possibly the worst move of all time, Bachelor in Paradise‘s Kevin Wendt decided to take his new relationship with Astrid Loch to the next level… which includes seeing other guys? That’s right, Kevin straight-up asked her to go on dates with other men. “I’m really enjoying these past seven days with you. I feel like seven days could turn into 70 years, except I kind of want you to go on a date with another guy,” he told her in the new preview for tonight’s episode. “Every guy that comes in here knows there’s a big ‘X’ across you, like, ‘She’s taken.’ It doesn’t really push my boundaries. Like, in the real world, babe, especially after something like this show, we’re both going to be pushed that way, because that’s how it is.” WHAT?!

He tried to explain away what he meant, adding, “I kind of wish you went on four dates before I got here, so I could walk in and you’d be like, ‘That’s my man.’ I can’t explain it any other way.” Astrid not only admitted she didn’t want to see other guys, she literally walked away from him, with tears in her eyes.

In a camera confessional, Astrid is just as confused as you might imagine. “You just asked me to be your girlfriend! Now you’re telling me that you think I should go on dates with other people so that I miss you… What?!” she told the camera, crying. “I can’t form a sentence. I need, like, 20 minutes to calm down.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news regarding Bachelor in Paradise. In the meantime, check out all of the hottest bikini pics from the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise in our gallery above.