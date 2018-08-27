Angelina Jolie Rocks Nude Strapless Dress Shopping With Pax, 14, Amid Brad Pitt Custody Drama

Angelina may be in the middle of a messy divorce, but she took some time out to spend the weekend shopping with her son, and looked gorgeous in a camel-colored dress and shawl. See her outfit below!

Angelina Jolie, 43, looked fresh faced and like the Hollywood royalty she is on August 26 and she had lunch and shopped on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles with son Pax. Since September of 2016, almost two years ago, Angelina and her husband Brad Pitt have been in a custody battle for their six kids. Angie actually just switched lawyers, as it seems this custody fight isn’t going away anytime soon. Despite the stress that must cause, Angelina looked beautiful and carefree as she strutted down the street in a sexy strapless dress, covered by a shawl. Nude pumps further elongated her legs, and she carried a black Celine bag. Chic and stunning!

She looked like a major movie star, wearing big sunglasses and had her hair styled in a bouncy blowout. The monochromic look was effortless and gorgeous — the dress hugged her curves and was very flattering on the star. Angelina spent her summer in the U.K. filming Maleficent 2. The movie just wrapped and will hit theaters in 2020. Despite being so famous, Angie does keep a fairly low profile, and her public appearances are few and far between. When she is spotted out and about, she always looks flawless!

In late June, Angelina looked like actually royalty again, attending an event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. She wore another monochromatic look — this time a gray dress, shoes, purse, and even a fascinator! She was channeling Duchess Meghan Markle for sure! We love her style!