David Katz: 5 Things To Know About The 24-Year-Old Jacksonville Shooting Suspect

David Katz
Courtesy of Youtube
The coast guard patrols the St John's river outside of the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., . Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament Mall Shooting Florida, Jacksonville, USA - 26 Aug 2018
Police barricade a street near Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., . Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament Mall Shooting Florida, Jacksonville, USA - 26 Aug 2018

David Katz has been named by authorities as the Jacksonville shooting suspect. Here’s everything we know about him so far.

The sole suspect of the Jacksonville shooting, David Katz allegedly opened fire at a Madden Championship video game tournament held at the GLHF Game Bar on Aug. 26 before taking his own life.

1. Katz only used a handgun. While Katz committed his rampage, victims were sent fleeing for shelter. Authorities urged them to stay calm as a SWAT team did a sweep of the area to look for potential accomplices.

2. Katz was a disgruntled gamer. The suspect allegedly started shooting at others in the gaming tournament sometime after he lost a match.

3. David acted alone. After injuring 9 people and killing two, David allegedly took his own life.

