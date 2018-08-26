David Katz: 5 Things To Know About The 24-Year-Old Jacksonville Shooting Suspect

David Katz has been named by authorities as the Jacksonville shooting suspect. Here’s everything we know about him so far.

The sole suspect of the Jacksonville shooting, David Katz allegedly opened fire at a Madden Championship video game tournament held at the GLHF Game Bar on Aug. 26 before taking his own life.

1. Katz only used a handgun. While Katz committed his rampage, victims were sent fleeing for shelter. Authorities urged them to stay calm as a SWAT team did a sweep of the area to look for potential accomplices.

2. Katz was a disgruntled gamer. The suspect allegedly started shooting at others in the gaming tournament sometime after he lost a match.

3. David acted alone. After injuring 9 people and killing two, David allegedly took his own life.

More details to come…