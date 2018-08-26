Snooki Trolls Pauly D By Commenting On Post That Compares His Hair To A Bitten Reese’s Pieces

Snooki hilariously trolled Pauly D’s hair by commenting on a pic that compared it to a Reese’s Pieces candy! See the eerie resemblance here!

Shade equals thrown! Snooki took a minor swing at Pauly D by commenting on a pic that compared his hair to a Reese’s Pieces. Below the pic below that shows the uncanny resemblance between Pauly’s stalwart hairstyle and the candy, Snooki wrote, “Goodbye lmao.” While it seems all in good fun, we’ll wait for his response. Read the full comment for yourself below!

We reported earlier how Snooki was worried about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro following his altercation with Jen Harley, in which she dragged him with his car in Vegas. “Snooki is worried sick about Ronnie,” a source close to Snooki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She desperately wants him to be safe and to take better care of his daughter [Ariana]. Snooki’s entire life changed for the better when she became a parent and she wants the same for Ronnie. It hurts Nicole to see Ronnie struggling. She hopes that Ronnie calms down and becomes the amazing father she knows he can be.”

But she hasn’t kept completely amicable with all of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members. In one episode, Vinny was getting extra touchy-feely with Snooki. After that, JWoww tries to convince Snooki that all she needs to do is to let Vinny know she would like it if he gave her some space when they’re out together. In response, Snooki erupted at JWoww for taking Vinny’s side, and of course, she started yelling back.

The resemblance is uncanny. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

We’ll keep you up to date with all of the latest hijinks the Jersey Shore crew gets into. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation below.