Shawn Mendes Dominates Wins, Halsey On Fire, & More Highlights From 2018 iHeartRadio MMVas

What a night! The 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs belonged to Canada’s own Shawn Mendes along with blazing performances by Halsey and more. We’ve got all the best moments of the awards show in pics.

Shawn Mendes seems to have become THE go-to pop star for opening awards shows. He performed a rousing version of “Lost in Tokyo” to kick off the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAS live from Toronto. He just did the same thing at the Aug. 20 opening for the MTV VMAs, instead opening that telecast with “In My Blood.” Shawn ended the MMVAs with that song instead. The Ontario native took home two fan favorite awards during the ceremony as well as MMVA Artist of the year. Awkwafina absolutely crushed it as her first time gig as host. The 28-year-old New Yorker took over the Aug. 26 Canadian video music awards ceremony and made it all her own. She became the first Asian American actress to host a North American awards show and mentioned how she’s reveling in the success of her film Crazy Rich Asians.

Meghan Trainor — who was up for Best Pop Artist or Group — belted out a medley of her hits including “No Excuses, “All About The Bass,” and “Me Too.” The 24-year-old’s third studio album Treat Myself drops on Aug. 31 so she performed the lead single “Let You Be Right” while wearing a sexy black crop top and a shiny gold jacket. Halsey, 23, made her MMVAs debut performance. She started with a heartbreaking version of her ballad “Sorry” while covered in flames, then seamlessly transitioned into her massive radio hit “Bad at Love” in a sexy black glittery minidress and calf-high boots.

Alessia Cara returned to the event after co-hosting the 2017 ceremony. The 2016 MMVAs Best New Canadian Artist performed her 2018 single “Growing Pains” while looking super grown up herself. The 22-year-old Ontario native wore a menswear grey suit with a plaid tie while still pulling off energetic dancing to her tune on stage. Bebe Rexha, 28, slayed with “I’m A Mess” in a sultry performance involving sexy dancing with chairs while wearing a black bondage wear bodysuit.

Late ’90s boy band 98 Degrees reunited and while many of the kids in the audience weren’t old enough to remember their hits at the time, they performed a medley for the screaming crowd. The quartet capped things off with 2000’s hit “Give Me Just One Night.” Aussie boy band Five Seconds of Summer thrilled the Canadian crowd with “Youngblood,” their lead single off their third studio album of the same name. Marshmello and Anne-Marie, teamed up to perform their hit song “Friends,” which the audience went wild for. We’ve got all of the 2018 MMVAs best highlights, performances and more in pics, right here.