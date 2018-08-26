Shawn Mendes Opens The 2018 MMVAs With Electric Performance of ‘Lost In Japan’

Shawn Mendes kicked off this year’s Much Music Video Awards in the BEST way! Watch his performance here!

Shawn Mendes, 20, set the 2018 Much Music Awards stage on fire! The 20-year-old singer took a trip back home to his native Canada to show face at the awards show, and he absolutely lit up the stage. With a performance of his smash single “Lost In Japan,” Shawn had the crowd going wild. Just look at his fans cheering him on!

In his performance, Shawn Mendes played his new hit while rocking an eggplant purple v-neck shirt and black slacks. The singer commanded the stage per usual. As he strummed his guitar the crowd’s fans were absolutely roaring! Shawn hit every note to perfection, as he crooned the romantic new number. Don’t get it twisted though: Shawn’s hit may be about Japan, but he was ALL about Canada for his opening number. Seriously, Shawn looked beyond happy to be back home! Before hitting the stage, Shawn strutted the red carpet wearing a sleek black on black ensemble.

This isn’t Shawn’s first MMVAs rodeo. 2018 marks the singer’s third time gracing the Much Music Awards stage! He previously performed during the 2015 and 2016 award shows. Although he wasn’t in attendance last year, Shawn took home the iHeartRadio MMVA for Best Pop Video! Shawn is actually leading the pack at this year’s awards when it comes to nomination numbers. The “In My Blood” singer has EIGHT noms to his name this year, with fellow Canada native Drake trailing just behind him with seven!

Shawn’s third studio album was released this past May. The self-titled record marks his third full-length project, following up 2014’s Handwritten, and 2016’s Illuminate. The chart-topping album has boasted hits such as “Youth,” and “In My Blood.” All eyes may have been on Shawn during his performance, but he isn’t the only heartthrob captivating the crowd this year. Australian pop group 5 Seconds of Summer, and ’90s boy band 98 Degrees are just a few of the additional performers on this year’s bill! Stay tuned – HollywoodLife has got you covered with all the biggest MMVA performance and winner news!