‘Power’ Shocker: [Spoiler] Killed Off In Bloody Shootout

‘Power’ just went there — again. A main character died in a shocking shootout with police during the jaw-dropping Aug. 26 episode. This death changes everything. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

No one is safe on Power. Kanan is dead. Yes, really. The character, played by 50 Cent, was killed off in the Aug. 26 episode. Kanan said he wasn’t going to go back to prison, and he didn’t. He put up one hell of a fight and left many others dead. In the ultimate shocking twist, Tasha went behind Ghost’s back and came up with a plot to send Kanan back to jail. Ghost was trying to pin Dre for the murder of Ray Ray, but Tasha did the same thing with Kanan.

Tasha gave Tariq the gun used to kill Ray Ray, and he put it Kanan’s trunk. While Kanan and Tariq were riding together, they were pulled over by police. Tasha had reported Tariq missing, and the cops found the planted gun in Kanan’s trunk. Once Tariq was safe in the cop car, Kanan blindsided a cop and shot him in the head. Kanan went on to kill multiple other police officers in a shootout, all while Tariq watched in horror. There was one moment when Tariq thought he was next, but Kanan just shot another police officer right in front of him. That will haunt Tariq forever.

Kanan got shot twice, and his injuries proved fatal. He stole a cop car and began to drive away. Kanan instantly started coughing up blood and crashed the car. He died soon after crashing, his lifeless body slumped over the steering wheel. Tommy and Ghost went to the morgue to identify Kanan’s body. “Rest in peace, you tough bastard,” Tommy said.

Kanan’s death is a huge shock. 50 Cent is one of the main stars of the show. Creator Courtney A. Kemp has been adamant that anyone can die on Power, and she’s proven that with the deaths of Kanan and Raina. 50 Cent is still an executive producer on Power, so he’s not gone for good. Kanan, you may have been 50 shades of crazy, but you’ll be missed.