Offset Posts Nude Photo Of Cardi B As She’s Accused Of Making A Racist Joke In Skit

Offset took to Instagram on Aug. 25 to proudly share an extremely revealing photo of his wife Cardi B shortly before she received backlash for a funny skit some considered racist.

Offset, 26, is extremely proud to be married to gorgeous Cardi B, 25, and he proved his pride by sharing a naked photo of the rapper to Instagram on Aug. 25. The photo shows Cardi posing from the side in nothing but a long pink and white wig as she covers her breast with her hand and lifts one leg up while showing off her tattoo-filled behind. W I F E Y G O D D E S S B E A U T Y 💍👅💍👅💍👅,” Offset captioned the sexy snapshot.

The photo was posted one day before Cardi made headlines for appearing in an amusing skit for Wild ‘n Out star Rip Michaels, who has a new show called Off the Rip. Although the skit, which was called Ho Bath, brought out many laughs, the new mom was also accused of being racist for making jokes about Puerto Ricans, Haitians and Mexicans. In the skit, Cardi plays a character called “Vanilla-Mousse Cupcake” who gives advice to women who need to take a quick bath when they don’t have time to shower after being with one guy and getting ready to be with another on the same day. She advises to use a towel and rub it on the vaginal and butt area and explains that the hygiene trick can either be called a “Puerto Rican Bath”, “Haitian Shower” or a “Mexican Spa Day.” Although controversy surrounded the sketch when it recently was brought to light online, sources told TMZ that it was filmed three years ago when Cardi was a comedian in the days before she became a rapper.

Cardi is known for being outspoken but she has yet to comment on the slams. She’s most likely too busy being a mom and getting some intimate time with Offset. The talented star posted an eye-catching Instagram pic on the same day Offset posted her naked pic and it featured her sitting in a private plane while wearing the same wig and a sexy black bra with matching panties. “im on my way to you,” her caption for the pic read. Yeah, we’d say these two are enjoying each other’s company once again!

Cardi is looking better than ever after the birth of her daughter Kulture just over a month ago and it seems like she knows how to keep her love life with Offset as steamy as possible. Now that they’re a family of three, they’re more determined than they’ve ever been to stay close and share their love in all the best ways.