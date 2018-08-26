National Dog Day — Kylie Jenner, Nina Dobrev & More Stars With Their Beloved Dogs

Happy National Dog Day! In honor of the occasion, check out all of your favorite stars with their cute pooches right here!

Get out your treats and prepare some good belly rubs for your doggo, because today is National Dog Day. With so many stars owning the sweetest pets, we thought we’d let you check out all the coolest dogs and their celebrity best friends. Kendall Jenner is certainly very close with her canine. She recently posed with her Doberman in a very sexy skintight red latex outfit on Aug. 4 at her home. While she nearly had a wardrobe malfunction, the dog didn’t seem to care much!

But she’s not the only celebrity who has taken some sweet snaps with some good pups. Also joining her on this list is her sister Kylie Jenner. The soon-to-be billionaire famously used a BUNCH of puppies to promote her lip kit line to an adorable effect. Nothing is as good a marketer as an adorable, pint-sized dog to help you make a sale! Not only that, but celebs like Nina Dobrev, Nina Agdal, Julianne Hough and so many more have also shared sweet pics of themselves with their adorable domesticated furballs.

One of our favorite dogs on the list belongs to Halsey. She recently took a pic of herself in a barely there bikini with her pitbull Jagger (what a cool name) and honestly, they look they’re best friends. Time will tell whether G-Eazy will also be joining in on those pictures again, but judging from the fact that they’ve been seen out with each other recently at a VMAs party and at G-Eazy’s concert in Ohio, it seems pretty likely. We’ll keep you posted on all the latest developments in the glamorous world of celebrity pets. In the meantime, check out all of your favorite stars surrounding themselves with man’s best friends in our gallery above!