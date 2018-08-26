11 Hottest MMVAs Looks Of All-Time: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

The 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs are here! Ahead of this year’s show, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest looks that stars have worn in the past. Check it out!

There’s bound to be tons of amazing red carpet fashion at this year’s iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards, especially if previous years are any indication! The 2018 show airs Aug. 26, and the ladies who attend can definitely get some sexy style inspo from year’s past. There’s certainly no need to be afraid of pushing the limit when it comes to fashion risks at this show — just ask Iggy Azalea, who attended the 2017 ceremony in a daring pink dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and cutouts all the way down her chest and stomach. SLAY!

Then, of course, there was Kendall Jenner’s 2014 red carpet look. The reality star/model was forced to go commando in her bold dress, which featured slits up BOTH her legs. One wrong move, and her entire crotch would’ve been exposed! Obviously, Kendall is a red carpet pro, and she managed to make it through the night without a malfunction. Meanwhile, can we please talk about Gigi Hadid’s ensemble at the 2015 MMVAs? She wore a studded, high-waisted skirt with a leg slit, and paired it with a matching bra top. Although she wore a jacket to cover up a bit, her abs and legs were on full display…and she looked great!

One of the sexiest of all time, though, had to be Nikki Bella’s dress at the MMVAs in 2017. The sheer ensemble’s slit was right up the middle, and met with the fabric of the plunging neckline, which showed off MAJOR cleavage. Nikki rocked it with complete confidence and looked stellar!

Click through the gallery above and check out these ladies and more stars rockin’ the hottest MMVA dresses EVER. Get it, ladies!