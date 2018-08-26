Melania Trump Tried Convincing Donald To Make A Longer Statement On McCain’s Death But He Refused

Melania Trump made an effort to persuade Donald Trump into making a longer statement about John McCain’s death. A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY about her failed plan.

Both Melania Trump and Donald Trump paid their respects to the late John McCain in tweet form — but did the first lady want to do more for his grieving family? A source close to Melania told us EXCLUSIVE how she desperately wanted her husband to send a sweet gift to the McCains after the senator’s death. “Melania arranged for some beautiful white lilies and roses to be sent to Cindy McCain as soon as she learned the sad news of John’s death, along with a card expressing her condolences,” our source said. “Melania urged Donald to work with a speech writer to compose a touching tribute to John, but he refused, claiming it would come across as phony given their highly contentious relationship prior to his passing.”

In the end, Donald sent out a brief tweet — and that was that. “So, instead Donald fired off a token tweet, purely so he couldn’t be accused of ignoring John’s death completely.” While Donald wrote, “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Melania also took to Twitter to write, “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation.”

Apparently, Melania has been coping with the latest bombshell regarding Donald’s many rumored affairs and pay-offs. According to new reports, a former doorman at the Trump Tower is claiming he has knowledge of an alleged affair the president had with a housekeeper, a tryst that led to the housekeeper allegedly bearing his child. “It seems that every day, there’s a sordid new revelation or allegation involving Donald, and it doesn’t look likely to stop anytime soon,” a source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Of course Donald does what he always does. He denies everything, but Melania isn’t stupid, and she has a good grasp on what’s reality and what’s actual fake news.”