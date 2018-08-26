Mel B Headed To Rehab For PTSD, Alcohol Issues & Sex Addiction After Messy Divorce

Mel B has been having an incredibly tough six months after trying to come to terms with her divorce and she is now planning to seek help in a UK-based rehab facility to deal with her life-altering issues.

Mel B, 43, has been struggling with a lot in the last six months and is ready to face her battles with alcohol, sex addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder head on by checking into a UK-based rehab facility in Sept. The America’s Got Talent judge has been going through a messy divorce with her ex Stephen Belafonte, 43, and opened up to The Sun on Aug. 26 about the tough issues she’s been facing. “The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she said. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

Mel went on to explain that she understands her problems are serious and could lead to dangerous outcomes if not taken care of in the proper way. “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point,” she admitted. “No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it. I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy programme in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me. I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”

Mel’s determination to get better also comes from the love she has for her three children Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and Madison, six, and in her honest interview, she told The Sun that she already started a psychotherapy course called EMDR – Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing. “I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” she revealed. “I don’t want to jinx it, but so far it’s really helping me. I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me.”